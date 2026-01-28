Shirley Raines, 'Beauty 2 The Streetz' founder, dies at 58

article

The Brief Shirley Raines, the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died at age 58 after being found unresponsive in her Nevada home. Raines, a former CNN Hero of the Year, was a prominent advocate for the unhoused, providing meals and beauty services across Los Angeles and Nevada. While her family suspects no foul play, an official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy report.



Shirley Raines, the visionary founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died. She was 58.

Known affectionately as "Ms. Shirley," the Long Beach native turned her personal struggles into a massive movement of dignity and service for the unhoused communities in Los Angeles and Nevada.

What we know:

Beauty 2 The Streetz, a nonprofit organization that provides makeovers to women experiencing homelessness, confirmed Ms. Shirley's passing on Wednesday via social media.

"Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations," the organization wrote.

TMZ reports Ms. Shirley was found unresponsive next to her bed in her Henderson home during a wellness check on Tuesday night.

The backstory:

Ms. Shirley was a titan of social advocacy, garnering millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram by documenting her organization's efforts to distribute meals, provide beauty and other hygiene services, and hold events on Los Angeles’ Skid Row and in Nevada.

The mother of six balanced a 26-year career in medical billing with a mission to provide food, hygiene kits, and beauty services to those living on the streets.

Her work earned her the title of CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the NAACP's 2025 Social Media Personality award.

2021 Hero of the Year Shirley Raines poses onstage during The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Ms. Shirley spoke with FOX 11's Brooke Thomas back in 2022 during a food giveaway her nonprofit organized at California State University, Long Beach.

According to Ms. Shirley, 42% of students at CSULB are food insecure and 12% of the student body struggles to find housing.

"Yes there are homeless college kids… they sleep in cars or they sleep on a friends couch. Not everyone has a home to go to. We fed the CSULB kids who struggle with these issues. Thank you CSULB for having us last night," Ms. Shirley tweeted alongside a video showing students picking up bagged essential items.

Beauty 2 The Streetz stocked the campus pantry, ensuring students have access to free groceries. Her food truck also serves hot meals to students at no charge.

Ms. Shirley said she wants students to know that even during challenging times, they are cared for and help is available.

What we don't know:

An official cause of death has not been released.

While Ms. Shirley's family told TMZ they do not believe a crime was committed, they are currently waiting for the official autopsy report to provide clarity on her passing.

What's next:

Beauty 2 The Streetz said information about a memorial service or funeral will be shared soon.

In the meantime, supporters have already begun contributing to a GoFundMe campaign established by the nonprofit, which has raised over $200,000 to ensure the organization's work continues.

What you can do:

Supporters are encouraged to honor Ms. Shirley’s memory by contributing to the online fundraiser.

The organization has asked for prayers for her family and the broader community she served during this difficult time.

