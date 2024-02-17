Sherman Oaks police chase: Officers released from hospital after pursuit ends in crash

Two California Highway Patrol officers were released from the hospital Saturday after a police chase ended in a crash in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night, but officers are still looking for one of the suspects in that chase.

It happened Friday night, starting in the South Bay before 11 p.m. The pursuit made its way through Los Angeles County on the 405 Freeway. The driver reached speeds over 100 mph at times, weaving through traffic. After the driver got off the freeway at Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, two CHP patrol cars collided, injuring two officers.

The officer were taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA medical center, and have since been released, having suffered just minor injuries.

The driver then pulled into a busy parking lot and three men got out of the car. This happened around 11 p.m., as several restaurants in the nearby strip mall were closing.

Kosuke Ueyama has been manager of the sushi restaurant in the strip mall for about two years. During that time, he said he's seen his fair share of time.

"One of the employees was still working and they heard something and saw what was going on," Ueyama said. "A big crash and they saw the police car running around."

Ueyama said that his store has been robbed several times over the year, saying that "we raised security after that."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Speeding Kia gets away from cops in LA County chase on 405

Sherman Oaks resident Suleman Poonja called the pursuit and the crash "a little concerning. It seems to be happening a lot more everywhere you go. Like I keep saying, there's no safe place anymore."

Police specialist and former LA City Councilmember Dennis Zine agrees.

"Clearly it's becoming more and more dangerous," Zine said. "When I was a motorcycle officer, it was much more infrequent and now it's an everyday occurrence. With all the helicopters and communication, it's a whole new world."

Two of the three suspects that ran from the vehicle were arrested and taken into custody.