Speeding Kia gets away from cops in LA County chase on 405

A police chase broke out along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles County's South Bay neighborhoods late Friday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect – initially wanted for reckless driving – passed through parts of Compton, Inglewood and Torrance.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, officials did not say if arrests were made in the chase.