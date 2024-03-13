Dangerous Santa Ana winds return to Southern California

Gusty Santa Ana winds will begin picking up in areas of the Southland Wednesday evening and into Thursday, prompting warnings of hazardous driving conditions and possible damage to power lines that could cause outages.

According to the National Weather Service, windy conditions will begin Wednesday, but the strongest winds are anticipated Thursday, when a "moderate to strong" Santa Ana event hits the region.

A high wind watch will take effect late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday afternoon in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the Malibu Coast and the San Fernando Valley, where northeast winds are anticipated at 30 to 40 mph, gusting up to 60 mph.

A high wind watch will also be in effect during the same hours in the Santa Clarita Valley, western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors. Those areas could see some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the NWS.

"Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines," forecasters warned. "Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Santa Ana wind events usually result in warmer temperatures, but forecasters said there is "so much cool air" in the region that Los Angeles County could actually see a slight dip in temperatures, although highs will still be in the 60s.

The windy conditions should subside substantially by Friday, with an offshore flow developing that will begin to warm things up for the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s are expected Sunday and Monday, with some areas possibly hitting 80 degrees, forecasters said.