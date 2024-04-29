'General Hospital' star Haley Pullos jailed for DUI wrong-way crash in Pasadena

"General Hospital" actress Haley Pullos has been sentenced for suspicion of drunk driving nearly a year after she was involved in a wrong-way head-on crash in Pasadena that left another person seriously injured.

According to jail records, Pullos was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail Monday. TMZ reports the actress was remanded into custody for 90 days in jail, then will be placed on five years probation and is ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. Her license will also be suspended for one year.

The publication reported Pullos accepted a plea deal, which dropped the two other charges she was facing - felony DUI causing bodily injury and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

The crash happened in May 2023 on the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway west of Colorado Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol, Pullos was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Pasadena before she entered the wrong way onto the eastbound 134 Freeway near the Orange Grove exit.

According to the Pasadena Fire Department, crews "used the jaws of life" to "extract" Pullos from her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for treatment before her arrest. The other driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

Following the near-fatal crash, Pullos told Soap Opera Digest she would be taking time away from the show.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!" she said in a statement.

Her role as character Molly Lansing-Davis on "General Hospital," which she had played since she was a child, was temporarily recast.