Massive Ventura County landslide shuts down portion of CA-150

Recent rainstorms in Ventura County have caused a massive mudslide that's blocked off a stretch of State Route 150 north of Santa Paula, closing the road. Crews don't anticipate the stretch to reopen for several months.

According to Caltrans, the hillside along State Route 150, also known as Ojai Road, began to slide in early Febrary, as massive storms rolled through the area. Now, more than 150 feet of the road is completely covered by mud and debris.

Caltrans estimates that 3,200 vehicles use that stretch of road daily. Through traffic is blocked between Stonegate Road in Santa Paula, south of the slide, and Mupu Road at Steckel Park, north of the slide.

The suggested detour leads drivers nearly 40 miles out of the way, through the cities of Ventura and Ojai using State Route 126, U.S. Highway 101, and State Route 33.

Courtesy of Caltrans (Caltrans)

But the big mudslide isn't the only thing causing issues on this stretch of road. About two miles north of the slide, one lane is closed for repairs after erosion from February's storms.

Caltrans says it hopes to have one lane of this section of 150 open by the end of May.

Caltrans and several Ventura County supervisors are having a community meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4, to discuss the emergency project. You can get information on that meeting by emailing District1@Ventura.org.