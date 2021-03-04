Vehicle drives through homeless encampment in Brentwood area, several hit

article

Firefighters are responding to a "multi-casualty" crash involving a vehicle that drove through a homeless encampment in the Brentwood area early Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 15000 block of West San Vicente Boulevard a little after 1 a.m. LAFD said several people were hit by the vehicle.

Firefighters are searching the tents in the area for additional victims.

Officials did not say what caused the driver to crash the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

