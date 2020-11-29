Seven injured, including one critically, in crash involving LAPD patrol car

Seven people were injured, including one critically, during a multi-vehicle crash near the Ventura (101) Freeway in Calabasas Sunday.

The crash involved two Los Angeles police officers in a patrol vehicle; neither were injured, authorities said.

The two officers were leaving the scene of another call shortly after 10:30 a.m., when they were rear-ended as a part of the chain-reaction crash, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Firefighters and paramedics were shortly dispatched to the crash scene on Las Virgenes Road near the westbound 101 Freeway.

All seven people were sent to area hospitals, the extent of their injuries is currently not known.

A Sigalert was issued sometime after the crash closing the No. 4 lane of the westbound freeway and the Las Virgenes Road off-ramp, the California

Highway Patrol said.

All lanes of traffic on the westbound 101 Freeway, including the Las Virgenes off-ramp, were re-opened at about 1 p.m.