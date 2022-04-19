Semi-truck crashes into Ventura County gas station

Crews are picking up the pieces after a semi-truck overturned and crashed into a convenience store/gas station in Ventura County.

SkyFOX was over the scene Tuesday afternoon as a Shell gas station and its convenience store was left in pieces in the 100 block of West Ventura Street in the city of Fillmore.

According to officials, the semi-truck hit a power pole and then crashed into the gas station.

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify that person's medical conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Fillmore's city fire department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.