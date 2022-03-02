Section of Long Beach coastline closed amid sewage spill

article

A section of the coastline in Long Beach is temporarily closed due to a sewage spill of an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 gallons.

Long Beach City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, ordered all open coastal swimming areas to be closed on Wednesday as an abundance of caution.

The sewage originated in Paramount and was caused by a grease-clogged sewer line, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. The sewage was then was discharged into the Los Angeles River on March 1.

Long Beach city health officials continue to monitor the water quality in the affected areas.

No further information was immediately released.

