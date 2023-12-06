Second panga boat washes ashore Malibu beach in one week

An investigation is underway after a panga boat was discovered along the Malibu coast Wednesday morning - the second in a week to wash ashore in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials said no one was inside the overturned boat that was found at El Pescador Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to the scene to investigate.

At this time, lifeguards are monitoring the area to make sure no one is in distress in the water.

SUGGESTED:

Additionally, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are patrolling the Pacific Coast Highway.

Panga boats are frequently used by human and drug smugglers.

A week ago, a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landed on a beach in Malibu. The boat was found sunk off the Malibu coast on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard received a call reporting the sunken boat around 7:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a debris field with life jackets and gas cans, but no people. No one was detained.

No other information was immediately available.