Video shows panga boat filled with suspected illegal immigrants land on Malibu coast

Video obtained by FOX shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach in Malibu earlier this week.

Officials with LA County Sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills Station confirmed to FOX 11 that a panga boat was found sunk off the Malibu coast on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard received a call reporting the sunken boat around 7:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a debris field with life jackets and gas cans, but no people.

Panga boats are frequently used by human and drug smugglers.

At this time, it appears no one has been detained.

FOX 11 has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

Additional details were not immediately available.