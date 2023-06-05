Another landslide in San Clemente stops trains just days after resuming service

Crews are on the scene of another landslide in the same area where one was reported a little over a month ago near Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente.

SkyFOX video from the scene shows dirt and debris covering the train tracks below the hillside. The tracks used by Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains were closed Monday morning between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano as crews inspected what appeared to be another significant movement of dirt on the hillside overlooking the tracks, just below the historic venue.

In late April, a landslide sent dirt and debris down the same hillside, heavily damaging the center's concrete terrace and shutting down Metrolink to shut down rail service south of Laguna Niguel.

Monday's landslide comes just days after rail service resumed through San Clemente following the completion of emergency repair work to fix the nearby collapsing hillside.

Casa Romantica was also closed due to damage on its terrace caused by the landslide, but the facility partially reopened on May 25. It was unclear if the latest movement of dirt would again impact operations at the center.

It's unknown how long the tracks will be impacted. Metrolink says it is working to secure buses and providing Uber vouchers for affected travelers in the meantime.

City News Service contributed to this report.