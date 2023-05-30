Rail service resumes in San Clemente after landslide

Rail service including Metrolink and Pacific Surfliner has resumed through San Clemente following the completion of emergency repair work to fix a nearby collapsing hillside.

Trains were halted to passenger service back in April when the slope behind the Casa Romantica Cultural Centerand Gardens began to slide, prompting the city to start emergency work to stabilize that hillside.

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations.