Search underway for allegedly armed domestic violence suspect in Calabasas gated community

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

Armed suspect search in Calabasas

A search is underway Wednesday night at Mountain View Estates in Calabasas for an allegedly armed domestic violence suspect

CALABASAS, Calif. - A search is underway Wednesday night at Mountain View Estates in Calabasas for an allegedly armed domestic violence suspect, and a female victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter from the high-end gated community.  

Deputies responded to the area about 5:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills Station's watch commander.  

A female victim was airlifted to a hospital from the 5000 block of North Mountain View Drive, but details about her injuries were not immediately available, according to Supervisor Cheryl Simms of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

"We are asking all residents to stay inside and keep your doors locked," the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station tweeted Wednesday night as deputies searched for the suspect.

This is a developing story

