Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in new lawsuit of sexually assaulting child actor

The Brief A former child actor filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault during a 2007 meeting in Hollywood. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, also sued his talent agents for negligence, alleging they knew of Combs' behavior and failed to protect him. A representative for Combs called the allegations "false and ridiculous"; Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence on prostitution charges.



A former child actor has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging the music mogul sexually assaulted him nearly 20 years ago.

The civil complaint also targets the plaintiff's former talent agencies for failing to protect him.

What we know:

The plaintiff, identified only as John Doe, filed the complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to the lawsuit, Doe and Combs met in 2007 at an event in the Hollywood Hills, where Combs allegedly offered to discuss the young actor's career potential.

Instead, the suit alleges that Combs took Doe to a secluded area, plied him with alcohol, and inappropriately touched him before engaging in lewd conduct over the plaintiff's objections.

The lawsuit states that Combs then told the young actor he would "see where they would go from there for the role he had in mind" and left.

SUGGESTED:

In addition to Combs, the lawsuit names Lang Talent, its founder Diedre Lang, and the Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency as defendants.

The suit alleges that these agents were aware of Combs' allegedly "sexually deviant propensities" and negligently failed to keep the plaintiff away from him.

Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month sentence in federal prison for prostitution charges.

What they're saying:

Representatives for Combs have strictly denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for the musician called the plaintiff's actions "false and ridiculous."

What we don't know:

The lawsuit does not publicly disclose the exact age of the plaintiff at the time of the alleged 2007 incident, specifying only that he was a child actor.

It's unclear how the defendant's talent agencies will formally respond to the negligence allegations in court, as they have not yet issued public statements.