LASD investigating Sean 'Diddy' Combs over new sexual assault allegations

The Brief LASD is investigating sexual assault allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for transportation for prostitution. Music producer Jonathan Hay, previously identified as "John Doe," claims Combs sexually assaulted him during a promotional photo shoot in Los Angeles in 2020 and again a year later.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County deputies confirm they are looking into sexual assault allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

This comes as Combs is in the middle of his 4-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution.

WARNING: Parts of this report mention details of alleged sexual assault.

The backstory:

According to a report from WTVT-TV, a FOX-affiliate station in Tampa, "John Doe" filed a lawsuit alleging sexual battery against Combs back in July 2025. Earlier on November 2025, music producer Jonathan Hay revealed on social media that he was "Doe" in the lawsuit.

In WTVT's report, Hay claimed in his lawsuit that Combs invited the music producer to Los Angeles for a promotional photo shoot in 2020. According to Hay's lawsuit, that was when Combs allegedly sexually assaulted him, WTVT reports.

About a year later, Hay claims he was invited to Los Angeles, where it allegedly ended up being "a setup," resulting in the music producer being allegedly sexually assaulted by Combs again.

"As a man, being violated like that was the most traumatizing thing I’ve ever been through," Hay told WTVT.

What we know:

Fast-forward to November 17, 2025, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to FOX 11 it is helping police in Florida investigate Hay's claims.

LASD said it has received a copy of a report from Largo Police Department on Friday, November 14.