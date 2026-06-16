Sean 'Diddy' Combs prison release date moved up again

The Brief Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has had his projected federal prison release date moved forward to February 23, 2028. The 46-year-old is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs' legal team continues to appeal his conviction as he faces upwards of 70 civil lawsuits.



Sean "Diddy" Combs' projected time behind bars has been reduced once again.

According to updated administrative records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incarcerated music mogul is now scheduled to be released from custody on February 23, 2028.

What we know:

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional facility in New Jersey.

The revised timeline marks the latest in a pattern of adjustments that have steadily advanced his anticipated release date.

Earlier this year, his release date was listed as April 15, 2028, which had previously been bumped up from April 25, 2028.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, general advanced releases are typically granted for "good conduct time" and credits earned through approved prison programming. Combs has reportedly been actively participating in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) while incarcerated.

What we don't know:

The reason for the change was not disclosed.

Timeline:

July 2025: A federal jury in New York finds Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while acquitting him of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

October 2025: Combs is sentenced to 50 months in prison, with his legal team requesting placement at FCI Fort Dix to maximize family visitation and focus on rehabilitation.

November 2025: Combs' projected release date is temporarily pushed back to June 2028 following unconfirmed reports regarding prison rule infractions, which his representatives denied.

December 2025: Defense attorneys formally appeal both the conviction and the sentence.

March 2026: In an appellate filing, defense lawyers label the prison sentence a "perversion of justice" and demand his immediate release or a resentencing hearing.

June 2026: Bureau of Prisons records officially reflect a newly expedited release date of February 23, 2028.

What's next:

Combs' criminal appeal remains pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Aside from his criminal sentence, Combs faces upwards of 70 civil lawsuits across the country, including a highly publicized complaint filed as recently as June 9, 2026, by a former child actor.

SUGGESTED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for alleged sexual assault of child actor

This story was reported from Los Angeles.