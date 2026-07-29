1 killed, 1 critically injured in Burbank electric motorcycle crash

The Brief One person was killed and another critically injured Tuesday night in a crash between an electric motorcycle and vehicle in Burbank. Both riders on the e-motorcycle were rushed to a local hospital, where one of the riders died. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, cooperated with police, and showed no signs of impairment.



A late-night crash involving an electric motorcycle and a vehicle at a major Burbank intersection left one person dead and another fighting for their life in critical condition, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Both riders on the electric motorcycle were thrown off upon impact, sustained severe injuries, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A male victim was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, while a female rider remains listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, cooperated fully with officers, and showed no signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

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Preliminary findings indicate the operator of the electric motorcycle was traveling at an excessively high rate of speed when the impact occurred.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the two riders were not immediately released.

It's unclear which of the two riders was operating the electric motorcycle at the time of the crash, or whether formal charges or citations will be issued.

What they're saying:

"As electric mobility devices become more popular, the Burbank Police Department encourages parents and riders to understand the laws governing these devices, wear appropriate safety gear, obey traffic laws, and ride responsibly," the Burbank Police Department said in a statement.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact them directly at 818-238-3210 as the investigation continues.

Riders and parents of minors using electric bikes or motorcycles in Burbank are strongly urged to review local traffic ordinances regarding electric scooters and motorcycles, ensure all riders wear helmet and protective safety gear, and obey posted speed limits and traffic signals at all times.