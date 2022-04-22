School bus carrying at least 12 people overturns into ditch in Ventura County

article

Crews are responding to a call of an overturned school bus in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call of a crash on Belcom Canyon Road in the city of Ventura around 2 p.m. Friday.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

VCFD believes about 12 people were inside the bus when the vehicle overturned. Everyone safely got out of the bus and crews at the scene are looking into any possible injuries.

Officials did not give the exact or approximate ages of the people aboard the school bus.

No major injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon. In fact, VCFD announced on social media that most everyone in the crash "appears non injured."

Officials did not say what caused the school bus to turn over.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.