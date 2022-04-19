Santa Paula man sentenced for 2013 rape

A man charged with multiple sex assaults in 2013 was sentenced by a Ventura County judge Monday.

Leroy Chad Tracy of Santa Paula was sentenced to 36 years in prison for multiple sexual assault crimes arising from one incident in 2013.

According to police, the victim was jogging in Santa Paula near Briggs and Peck roads when Tracy pulled her by her hair into a nearby orchard and sexually assaulted her.

Tracy's DNA was found on the victim's clothing, according to authorities.

He was arrested in April 2019 and nearly three years later pled guilty to one count of forcible rape with the use of a weapon and one count of forcible sexual penetration with the use of a weapon.

