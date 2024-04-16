Santa Monica residents protest needle distribution in city parks

The issue of needle distribution in Santa Monica's parks has sparked concern among residents and officials alike.

"The City of Santa Monica and the Los Angeles County along with Venice Family Clinic have been operating the only open-air, publicly funded, needle distribution program in the state. They make their distributions at Reed Park, Tongva and Palisades Park (along Ocean Avenue," organizers of Tuesday's protest wrote in a press release. "This program is attracting substance abusers to settle in our parks, inject drugs and discard their used needles in the grassy areas of the park."

The city's mayor, Phil Brock, expressed strong opposition to the ongoing distribution of clean syringes and needles by the Los Angeles County Department of Health in Santa Monica's public spaces.

Mayor Brock highlighted the potential dangers posed by discarded needles, particularly in areas frequented by children and seniors. He emphasized the need for county health authorities to respect the city's resolutions demanding an end to outdoor needle distribution. Brock stressed the importance of providing assistance to individuals struggling with substance abuse in controlled environments, rather than distributing needles in public parks.

Residents and activists, including Jessica Rodgers, co-founder of the Santa Monica Coalition, organized a protest to advocate for the cessation of needle distribution in parks. They voiced concerns about the safety and accessibility of public spaces, with many residents feeling unsafe due to the presence of discarded needles.

The protest aimed to send a clear message to the city council and county health officials that a majority of residents oppose the needle distribution program in parks. Activists vowed to continue their efforts until their demands are met and the program is terminated.