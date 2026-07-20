Woodland Hills barricade: Human remains found after standoff ends in fire

The Brief An hours-long SWAT standoff in Woodland Hills ended in a raging townhouse fire and the discovery of human remains. The incident began after a woman reported to the LAPD Topanga Station that she had been severely beaten and raped by her husband. The armed suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and ammunition began exploding when the fire broke out; the remains are presumed to belong to the suspect.



Human remains were found after an hours-long standoff involving a domestic violence suspect came to a fiery end at a townhome in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the incident started on Sunday, July 19 around 3:15 p.m., when the suspect’s wife went to the Topanga Station to report she had been severely beaten and raped by her husband.

Officers then responded to the couple’s townhouse in the 5700 block of Owensmouth Avenue, located near the intersection of Topanga Canyon and Burbank boulevards, in the Warner Woodlands Two complex.

When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he refused to get out of the home. Also, investigators said because records indicated he was a registered gun owner and was armed, a SWAT team was called to the scene. At some point during the hours-long barricade, a raging fire broke out inside the unit. Los Angeles City firefighters at the scene were initially blocked from fighting the flames because crews could hear the sound of ammunition either being fired or exploding in the flames.

LAPD investigators are currently presuming the human remains belong to the suspect.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released. Additionally, investigators have been unable to confirm if the family’s dog made it out of the home alive.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.