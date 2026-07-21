Lucas Museum of Narrative Art tickets go on sale ahead of Sept. 22 opening

The Brief General admission tickets for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art went on sale Tuesday, covering visits from its Sept. 22 opening through Feb. 28, 2027. Adult tickets cost $25, seniors are $21, while children 17 and under, military personnel, EBT cardholders, and local 90037 residents visit for free. Co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the 300,000-sq-ft museum debuts with 1,200+ artworks across 100,000 sq ft, including a dedicated "Star Wars in Motion" exhibition.



Tickets for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art went on sale Tuesday ahead of the institution's highly anticipated Sept. 22 grand opening in Los Angeles' Exposition Park.

Co-founded by filmmaker George Lucas and business executive Mellody Hobson, the museum explores visual storytelling spanning prehistoric cave paintings to contemporary screen art.

What we know:

Sales are now open for reservation slots between Sept. 22 and Feb. 28, 2027.

Admission is set at $25 for adults and $21 for seniors aged 65 and older. Children 17 and under, active-duty military personnel, personal aides accompanying visitors, and EBT cardholders will be admitted free of charge.

The museum offers free admission to residents in the 90037 ZIP code through its LM37 pass program, which lets pass holders reserve free entry for themselves and a guest.

Housed in a 300,000-square-foot building designed by architect Ma Yansong and surrounded by an 11-acre park designed by Mia Lehrer and Studio-MLA, the museum will display over 1,200 artworks across 100,000 square feet of gallery space.

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Featured exhibits include "Star Wars in Motion," comic art by Jack Kirby and Alison Bechdel, manga, children's illustrations, and works by Norman Rockwell, Thomas Hart Benton, Dorothea Lange, Gordon Parks, and Diego Rivera.

What they're saying:

"From the very beginning, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson envisioned a museum where everyone feels welcome and sees it as their own. Storytelling has the power to bring people together and create a sense of community," said Tracey Bates, Lucas Museum CEO.

What's next:

Further updates regarding group bookings, student programs, and upcoming exhibition schedules will be released in the coming months.

A community preview day on Sept. 13 will offer local residents, partners, and civic leaders an advance tour.

What you can do:

Book Tickets: Reserve timed-entry passes by visiting Reserve timed-entry passes by visiting lucasmuseum.org.

Sign Up for LM37: Residents living in the 90037 ZIP code can prepare for free admission registration opening in August at Residents living in the 90037 ZIP code can prepare for free admission registration opening in August at lucasmuseum.org/lm37