Santa Ana winds could deliver gusts up to 70 mph in parts of SoCal, NWS says

Parts of Southern California could see winds of up to 70 mph late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said the winds will be the strongest late Wednesday night -- around 10 p.m. PT -- and into the overnight hours for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The following night, the winds will be strongest for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, NWS said on social media.

With the incoming strong winds in mind, NWS is warning residents to watch out for downed trees, hazardous fire conditions, hazardous seas, temporary shelters possibly in danger and possible power outages.

Below is an infographic from NWS regarding the overnight winds:

So far only 11 SoCal Edison customers Los Angeles County are without power as of Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. You can click here for the latest on outages in our area.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Orange County, the Disneyland vaccine distribution site is closing temporarily Thursday, February 25 due to the expected high winds. Weather permitting, the Disneyland vaccine site is hoping to reopen Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.