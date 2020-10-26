Santa Ana wind event causes 4 big rigs to overturn in separate incidents blocking lanes on freeways

A Santa Ana wind event Monday caused multiple big rigs to overturn in separate incidents on freeways across Southern California.

A SigAlert was issued around 8:45 a.m. after a big rig and diesel spill blocked the two right lanes of the southbound 15 Freeway at Sierra Avenue in Fontana. Reports indicated that stopped traffic was backed up to the 215 Freeway. It was unclear when the roadway would be cleared and the lanes reopened.

Another big rig overturned on the westbound 10 Freeway at Etiwanda Avenue in Fontana, blocking all lanes and a third separate incident was reported after a big rig overturned on the eastbound 60 Freeway near the 15 Freeway transition ramp in Fontana.

Ferocious winds also caused a big rig to overturn on the northbound 15 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway near the Ontario airport.

Los Angeles County officials were on high alert Monday in anticipation of the strong Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 96 mph south of Santa Clarita.

Gusty Santa Ana winds were expected to develop Sunday night and Monday and continue to remain fairly strong across inland areas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is scheduled to be in effect through noon Tuesday, and a red flag warning was in effect through Tuesday as well, with the high winds and low humidity combining for elevated fire danger despite relatively cool temperatures, officials said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.