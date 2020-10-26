Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT, Antelope Valley
6
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Santa Ana wind event causes 4 big rigs to overturn in separate incidents blocking lanes on freeways

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Traffic
FOX 11

Santa Ana wind event causes big rigs to overturn

A Santa Ana wind event Monday caused multiple big rigs to overturn on freeways in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES - A Santa Ana wind event Monday caused multiple big rigs to overturn in separate incidents on freeways across Southern California.

A SigAlert was issued around 8:45 a.m. after a big rig and diesel spill blocked the two right lanes of the southbound 15 Freeway at Sierra Avenue in Fontana. Reports indicated that stopped traffic was backed up to the 215 Freeway. It was unclear when the roadway would be cleared and the lanes reopened.

Another big rig overturned on the westbound 10 Freeway at Etiwanda Avenue in Fontana, blocking all lanes and a third separate incident was reported after a big rig overturned on the eastbound 60 Freeway near the 15 Freeway transition ramp in Fontana.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIVE LOOK AT TRAFFIC

Ferocious winds also caused a big rig to overturn on the northbound 15 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway near the Ontario airport.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Los Angeles County officials were on high alert Monday in anticipation of the strong Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 96 mph south of Santa Clarita. 

Gusty Santa Ana winds were expected to develop Sunday night and Monday and continue to remain fairly strong across inland areas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Southland braces for fire weather; Red flag warning in effect for LA County

A wind advisory is scheduled to be in effect through noon Tuesday, and a red flag warning was in effect through Tuesday as well, with the high winds and low humidity combining for elevated fire danger despite relatively cool temperatures, officials said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.