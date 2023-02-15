Santa Ana restaurant has license suspended for serving alcohol to minors before fatal crash

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended on Santa Ana restaurant's liquor license after an investigation showed a minor served at that restaurant caused a fatal crash just hours later.

Culichi Town's Santa Ana location has had its license indefinitely suspended Wednesday. The suspension stems from an incident on Nov. 13, 2021. According to the California ABC, on that night a server at Culichi Town gave alcohol to a group of six people under the age of 21. Later that night, investigators said 18-year-old Jose Clemente, one of those who was served, drove his car under the influence, causing a crash that killed one passenger and injured five others.

"Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority," said ABC Director Eric Hirata. "We want to remind licensees to check IDs carefully and help keep Californians safe."

Under the terms of a settlement agreement, the license will be suspended for 30 days, then indefinitely for the next six months while the license is transferred. The restaurant won't be allowed to sell alcohol until the license is transferred. If the restaurant is found to be responsible for similar violations before the license is transferred, the restaurant may have its license revoked.

Culichi Town, which describes itself as "Mexican style food" has 18 locations across the U.S., including 12 in California.