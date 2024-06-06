Parolee arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman, attempting to kidnap child in Santa Ana parking lot

article

A parolee was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and attempting to kidnap her child in a grocery parking lot in Santa Ana.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the parking lot of Northgate Market on Bristol St. earlier this week for reports of a sexual assault.

The victim told police a man on his bike approached her and her child while walking through the parking lot. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and attempted to pull her daughter away before fleeing, police said in a statement.

Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect. His name was not released however, police said he was a parolee who had victimized two other women earlier in the day.