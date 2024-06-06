YouTuber charged in stunt of helicopter shooting fireworks at Lamborghini

A YouTuber was arrested and charged for allegedly directing a video of a helicopter shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini.

Suk Min Choi, 24, a.k.a. "Alex Choi," of Studio City, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he directed a YouTube video in which two women in a helicopter – flying near the ground and without filming permits – repeatedly shot fireworks at a Lamborghini last year in San Bernardino County, the Justice Department announced.

Choi is charged with one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

According to an affidavit, Choi posted on his YouTube channel a video titled, "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks." In the video, Choi allegedly presses a "fire missiles" button while two women are in a helicopter, shooting fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini.

Law enforcement believes the video was shot on the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County.

In the video, there is a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot parts of the video. He allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot. The video states that Choi directed it. In other parts of the video, Choi is seen next to the helicopter, holding what appears to be a firework, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement said Choi didn't have a permit to film a shoot using fireworks on a helicopter, and that he purchased the fireworks in Nevada, since they are illegal in California.

The United States Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Dominique Caamano of the Environmental Crimes and Consumer Protection Section is prosecuting this case.