Video shows man shooting at moving cars, killing father of 4

Newly released surveillance video shows a man randomly firing a gun at passing cars as he walks down the street.

The incident happened on June 3 around 7 a.m. in the area of West Seventh Street and South San Jacinto Street in the Riverside County city of San Jacinto.

Deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station said multiple cars were struck by gunfire and two people suffered gunshot wounds. One of the two victims unfortunately died.

They were identified as 42-year-old Victor Hugo Leon, a father of four. According to a GoFundMe account, Leon was on his way home from work when he was shot. He had just finished an overnight shift and was just a few minutes away from his home, the GoFundMe read.

The shooter was identified as 39-year-old Julio Cesar Rodarte. He was quickly located and arrested, deputies said.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows Rodarte walking on the sidewalk while holding a gun and firing at moving vehicles.

It's unclear as to why he was randomly firing at cars. Rodarte was booked for murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Scott with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955–2777 or Investigator Martinez with the San Jacinto Station at (951) 654–2702.

