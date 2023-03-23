San Bernardino drug bust: Authorities seize $4.3M worth of narcotics

The San Bernardino Police Department announced a massive drug bust that led to the seizure of over $4 million worth of narcotics.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday, San Bernardino Capt. Nelson Carrington said officers conducted a traffic stop on a white pickup truck on the south end of town. During the investigation, officers located an estimated 10,000 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.

Officers later discovered the truck came from a business located in the 2500 block of Redlands Boulevard where they executed a search warrant.

While at the property, officers and a K-9 unit found 100 pounds of meth and 23 kilos of powder fentanyl, which is enough to kill 11.5 million people.

Cpt. Carrington said the department’s patrol officers and narcotics unit wants drug dealers to know "we’re coming hard, and we’re coming to get you."