SAG-AFTRA calls for strike authorization vote

SAG-AFTRA on Wednesday said it will hold a strike authorization vote as it seeks to get its "ducks in a row" ahead of upcoming contract negotiations with major studios.

The vote does not mean that the performers union will necessarily join the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines after its contract expires on June 30.

In a statement, the union said its negotiating committee decided that a strike authorization would provide "maximum bargaining leverage" for the talks.

"We must get all our ducks in a row should the need present itself," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. "The prospect of a strike is not a first option, but a last resort. As my dad always says, ‘Better to have and not need than to need and not have!’"

Among topics to be discussed during the June 7 negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are artifical intelligence and profits from streaming.

SUGGESTED:

A strike authorization would allow union leaders to be able to stage a contract before their current one expires on June 30.

This all comes as the Hollywood writers strike approaches a third week.

The last time SAG-AFTRA went on strike was back in 2000. That strike lasted about six months.

SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 entertainment and media professionals.

At this time postcards are being sent to eligible members and voting is set to close at 5 p.m. June 5.