Daytime Emmy Awards postponed amid writers strike

The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies, which were scheduled for June in downtown Los Angeles, were postponed Tuesday due to the Writers Guild of America strike against Hollywood studios.

Adam Sharp, president/CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a statement he anticipates the events being rescheduled. The main ceremony was planned for June 16, with the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony set for the next night. Both events were planned at the Westin Bonaventure hotel.

"We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our golden anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date," Sharp said.

The Daytime Emmys are the latest awards to be impacted by the strike. The "MTV Movie & TV Awards" ceremony in Santa Monica was scrubbed earlier this month and replaced with a pre-taped special. The Tony Awards show set for June 11 in New York is also being adjusted in a manner acceptable to the WGA to avoid picketing of the event.

On Monday, organizers of the Peabody Awards, which were set to be presented June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, announced they were cancelling the first-ever Los Angeles ceremony "due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide."

"Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year's 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated," organizers said in a statement.