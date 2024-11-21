Russell Westbrook Foundation provides holiday meals to 1,000 families in South LA for 13th year

article

Just days after reaching an incredible career milestone, Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook's Foundation is giving back to the community.

On Tuesday night, the 2016-17 NBA MVP reached his 200th triple-double. The 36-year-old posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 122-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Amid the season of giving, members of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation rolled up their sleeves on Thursday afternoon to help distribute 1,000 holiday meals at Jesse Owens Park in South LA for the 13th year.

The nine-time All-Star remains motivated to continue giving back to the community where he was raised. The Clippers star was there in spirit, likely unable to attend following Tuesday night’s game in Memphis and Friday night’s home game in Denver against Dallas. His wife was among the volunteers.

Last year, the park’s community court was renamed in his honor. It was a full-circle moment for the philanthropic athlete as it was the very court he grew up playing on.

In addition to striving for his first championship, he remains equally busy off the court.

Earlier this year, Westbrook unveiled the newly expanded Westbrook Academy in South Gate.

"Having grown up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn’t have. And having an opportunity to partner with LA Promise to bring something like this to South LA for their kids, for their families…what’s most important is education," he said in a previous interview.

He also partnered with the Little Kitchen Academy to help underserved kids experience cooking classes.

The two-time NBA scoring champion attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale before he played two seasons at UCLA where he led the Brunis to back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Westbrook was selected as the 4th overall NBA Draft pick in 2008. The Nuggets star has also played for the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers.

Last season, he was named an NBA Social Justice Champion Award finalist.

