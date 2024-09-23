Russell Westbrook unveils expanded Westbrook Academy in South Gate

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook continues to give back to the community he calls home.

The NBA star, who signed with the Denver Nuggets following his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason, unveiled the newly expanded Westbrook Academy on behalf of his Why Not? Foundation.

The state-of-the-art facility in South Gate serves over 400 middle and high school students from South Los Angeles and was launched in partnership with the LA Promise Fund.

"I just feel like, you know, when you're in a space and you feel good and it feels comfortable and safe, then you have the best opportunity to succeed and get your work done," Nina Westbrook told Good Day LA’s Brooke Thomas.

Nina Westbrook’s husband, Russell Westbrook, took a big risk when he first opened the academy during the pandemic. While the 2016-17 league MVP has made millions throughout his career, he said he’ll always remember what it was like growing up.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

"Having grown up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn’t have. And having an opportunity to partner with LA Promise to bring something like this to South LA for their kids, for their families…what’s most important is education," he explained.

"There’s different parts of education that we’ve attacked here. Mental health is a huge part of our operation," he added.

While the future Hall of Famer is known for his accolades on the court, he wants to be remembered for the work he does in the community.

"I’m LA to the core and I want to represent LA wherever I go," Westbrook said. "To me, legacy is what you leave behind, not just for my family, but for the people you touch along the way, along your journey. And God has blessed me with this opportunity and platform to be able to do so. And I want to help as many people as possible."

Good Day LA's Brooke Thomas contributed to this report.