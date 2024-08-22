Russell Westbrook partners with Little Kitchen Academy to help students experience cooking classes

Future basketball Hall-of-Famer Russell Westbrook continues to pay it forward in the community where he grew up, with a growing legacy on and off the court.

Westbrook, who recently invested in a South Los Angeles community redevelopment project, has now partnered with Little Kitchen Academy, a Montessori-inspired cooking school that teaches practice life skills and food literacy in Century City. Now, thanks to Westbrook’s support, thousands of underserved kids will be able to join in and take classes too.

"Everything I do is based around the inner city and the community and find ways to uplift and bring opportunities to kids that don't have an opportunity to be able to come to places like this. I feel like that's my being in the position I'm in, Westbrook explained.

No matter which team Westbrook plays for, the Los Angeles native’s love for his city is undeniable. He’s been on a mission to help children in LA, and his partnership with Little Kitchen Academy will help provide scholarships to more than 10,000 kids.

"Every child deserves to develop a healthy relationship with food," said Little Kitchen Academy co-founder Brian Curin. "It’s a survival skill and that’s what people don’t realize. It’s not just cooking."

It all started when the NBA star’s wife, Nina Westbrook, brought their children to the Academy. They loved it so much, their father wanted to check it out. He was impressed and wanted to share the experience with as many kids as possible.

"Building confidence and building confidence at their age is so important developmentally," Nina Westbrook said.

As a bonus, the kids at the cooking academy love sharing what they’ve learned at home.

"I really like to help my mom," one of the students said.

While Russell Westbrook has phenomenal skills on the court, it turns out, his family said he should stir clear of the kitchen.

"I did all of the things. Overheated, overcooked, undercooked," Westbrook said. "I just learned cooking wasn’t my calling."

Still, he continues to share his blessings with the city he will always call home.

"I’m LA to the core. I grew up here in LA and honestly, my main goal is when people think of the underserved and the inner city of Los Angeles, I want [people] to think about me and my foundation and the things that we’re able to do in the city," he added.

The nine-time NBA All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP joined the Denver Nuggets this summer following his tenure with the Clippers.

