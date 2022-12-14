Russell Westbrook donates 400 pairs of shoes to students at South LA charter academy

A Los Angeles native is giving back to the community, showing his legacy extends beyond the court.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is set to hand out 400 pairs of shoes to students at Westbrook Academy, also known as the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy, in South Los Angeles in the spirit of the holiday season.

While he’s handing out shoes, students will see their campus transform into a "Winter Wonderland," which will feature a Christmas-themed photo booth, chocolate stations, and more.

The charter school is located in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Westbrook, his wife Nina, and business partner Donnell Beverly joined forces with the LA Promise Fund to launch the academy. They aim to give students in the under-resourced community access to a strong education, leadership development, and access to high-quality athletic programs.

"Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been a passion of mine. It’s so important that every child has access to a good education regardless of their socioeconomic background. My goal in partnering with the LA Promise Fund is to ensure our South LA students are ready for college and ultimately success in a 21st-century career," Westbrook said in a press release.

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team, and was named the league MVP in the 2016-17 season when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

