Rose Bowl fight: Pasadena's attempt to legally lock down UCLA football fails

The Brief A judge denied the city of Pasadena's request to immediately block UCLA from moving its home football games from the Rose Bowl. The judge confirmed there was no emergency need for the order, but a lawsuit remains pending to enforce UCLA's lease agreement through 2044. The lawsuit states UCLA intends to abandon the Rose Bowl and relocate its home football games to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.



A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday denied a request by the city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl operators for a temporary restraining order that would have immediately barred the UCLA football team from playing home games at any venue other than the Rose Bowl.

What we know:

The city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company (RBOC) filed a lawsuit against UCLA in late October, seeking to enforce a lease agreement that they claim requires UCLA to play its home football games at the Rose Bowl until 2044.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasadena, Rose Bowl seek restraining order against UCLA

The city's request for a temporary restraining order was denied Wednesday after a judge determined there was no indication an imminent departure was planned, noting that UCLA only has one home game remaining on its 2025 schedule.

The university has indicated it is exploring moving its home football venue, specifically to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The backstory:

UCLA has been a partner with the city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl for more than 40 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasadena, Rose Bowl file restraining order as clock ticks on UCLA football lease fight

The city claims it and the venue have exceeded contractual obligations, including contributing "significant time, effort, and financial resources" as well as "ongoing major renovation work" in partnership with the university, based on the agreement signed in 2010 and amended in 2014.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit alleges that UCLA has expressed an intent to abandon the Rose Bowl.

The legal filing states, "This is not only a clear break of the contract that governs the parties' relationship, but it is also a profound betrayal of trust, of tradition, and of the very community that helped build UCLA football."

A city statement reiterated its position.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasadena sues UCLA to block football move from Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium

"The city expects UCLA will honor the terms of the agreement, and the city council will do everything in its power to protect and defend the city’s contractual rights on behalf of the public interest, the city's residents, and all in our region."

UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, Mary Osako, issued a statement last month providing the university's official position.

"While we continue to evaluate the long-term arrangement for UCLA football home games, no decision has been made."

What's next:

The city and RBOC's underlying lawsuit to enforce the long-term lease agreement against UCLA remains pending in the courts.