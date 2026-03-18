Woman allegedly raped by senior living community volunteer in Los Angeles County

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The Brief A Los Angeles County woman alleges that a volunteer at her mother’s senior living facility sexually assaulted her mother, who has dementia, with the incident captured on in-room cameras. The suspect is facing felony charges, while the family and their attorney criticize the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for delays and lack of public disclosure. The woman has filed a $25 million lawsuit alleging negligence and abuse, as the facility says it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.



LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – A Los Angeles County woman says a volunteer at a senior living community sexually assaulted her mother, who has dementia.

Camyl Anderson moved her mom into La Mirada Heights Senior Living Community four years ago.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Jonathan Alvarado, a volunteer piano player at the facility, raped her mother last summer.

It was all caught on the cameras Anderson installed because of her mom's dementia-related symptoms.

The footage shows Alvarado in the victim's bedroom, taking his clothes off. He is later seen throwing a condom in the trash can and getting dressed.

Anderson was at work when this happened but started receiving several motion-triggered notifications from Ring.

"When I had a chance to go into my office and check my phone, I saw on the notification picture that there was a man in the room ... bending down tying his shoes," said Anderson.

She called the facility and said two workers entered the room to check on her mom.

Alvarado is facing felony charges: one count of rape and one of committing a lewd act on a dependent adult.

Anderson says the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has been slow to prosecute this case.

She and her lawyer also question why the district attorney’s office has not announced the case publicly, since they believe there could be more victims.

"You expect a certain level of security and protection, and that does not appear to have been the case for my client," said lawyer Dominique Westmoreland.

We went to La Mirada Heights looking for answers.

The manager on-site could not speak with us on camera, but we did receive this statement :

"The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We are disturbed by these allegations and will fully cooperate with any criminal investigation.

Because this matter involves an ongoing criminal case, and out of respect for the privacy of our resident, it is not appropriate to comment further."

"Justice looks like, in this case, the facility will be held responsible and liable for their negligence in this case and their continued negligence, from what we understand," said Westmoreland.

Anderson has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company and the suspect, claiming negligence, sexual abuse and elder abuse.

"They helped him. They helped him do it, essentially. They opened the door for this to happen," said Anderson.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office sent FOX 11 this statement:

"This case was presented to us as an in-custody filing. It was rejected for further investigation and filed for warrant on July 29, 2025, approximately six weeks after it was initially presented. The defendant was brought before a court in January of this year. We have had one preliminary hearing setting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation in this matter and did not bring any additional victims to our attention."