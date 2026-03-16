2 Southern California-based teens rewriting the e-bike narrative

The Brief Two Southern California teenagers are working to reshape the narrative around e-bikes by promoting responsibility, community and positive culture among young riders. Fourteen-year-old Tito Martinez founded the streetwear brand Star Line World and uses his platform to encourage safer riding and accountability. In Anaheim, Damian Moreno runs E-Bikes Plug, creating a space where young riders can connect, ride together and build real-world friendships.



E-bikes have often been linked to reckless riding and safety concerns across Southern California. But two local teenagers are working to change that narrative — turning their passion into purpose, business and community.

At just 14 years old, Tito Martinez is the founder of Star Line World, a fast-growing streetwear brand rooted in the e-bike community. But his journey didn’t start with a business plan — it started with a love for riding and a desire to be outside with friends.

"I started from nothing. I didn’t even have a bike," Martinez said.

After gaining attention online, Martinez turned that momentum into opportunity — building a brand that now ships thousands of orders. But beyond the business, he says his mission is bigger: encouraging young riders to think about responsibility and the impact of their actions.

"Nothing’s worth losing your life just for a video," he said.

About 30 miles away in Anaheim, another teen is seeing that same shift.

Damian Moreno, owner of E-Bikes Plug, has built a storefront centered around bringing riders together — creating a space where kids can connect, ride and feel part of a community.

"My passion is mainly just getting people together … making sure they’re riding safely and having fun," Moreno said.

Moreno says e-bikes are helping young people step away from screens and build real-world connections — often with riders they wouldn’t have otherwise met.

Together, both teens are showing that e-bike culture can be about more than viral moments or negative headlines. It can also be about entrepreneurship, connection and accountability.

For Martinez, that message is personal.

"I’m still just a kid that likes to ride," he said. "But I want to set a better example."

As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity, these young leaders hope the focus shifts — from chaos to community, and from risk to responsibility.