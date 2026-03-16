2 Southern California-based teens rewriting the e-bike narrative
E-bikes have often been linked to reckless riding and safety concerns across Southern California. But two local teenagers are working to change that narrative — turning their passion into purpose, business and community.
At just 14 years old, Tito Martinez is the founder of Star Line World, a fast-growing streetwear brand rooted in the e-bike community. But his journey didn’t start with a business plan — it started with a love for riding and a desire to be outside with friends.
"I started from nothing. I didn’t even have a bike," Martinez said.
After gaining attention online, Martinez turned that momentum into opportunity — building a brand that now ships thousands of orders. But beyond the business, he says his mission is bigger: encouraging young riders to think about responsibility and the impact of their actions.
"Nothing’s worth losing your life just for a video," he said.
About 30 miles away in Anaheim, another teen is seeing that same shift.
Damian Moreno, owner of E-Bikes Plug, has built a storefront centered around bringing riders together — creating a space where kids can connect, ride and feel part of a community.
"My passion is mainly just getting people together … making sure they’re riding safely and having fun," Moreno said.
Moreno says e-bikes are helping young people step away from screens and build real-world connections — often with riders they wouldn’t have otherwise met.
Together, both teens are showing that e-bike culture can be about more than viral moments or negative headlines. It can also be about entrepreneurship, connection and accountability.
For Martinez, that message is personal.
"I’m still just a kid that likes to ride," he said. "But I want to set a better example."
As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity, these young leaders hope the focus shifts — from chaos to community, and from risk to responsibility.