Debate over proposed $77 million Santa Monica affordable housing project

The Brief A proposed $77 million, eight-story affordable housing project in Santa Monica is drawing opposition from nearby residents concerned about its impact and cost. Critics question the project’s funding, including the use of state grant money, and raise concerns about city spending and transparency. City officials defend the development as necessary to meet housing needs and state requirements despite calls from some residents to pause the project.



A shuttered pet store at Wilshire Boulevard and 14th Street has become the center of a growing controversy as plans move forward to redevelop the site into an eight-story affordable housing complex.

The project would bring 80 affordable units to the area and is backed by the City of Santa Monica and developed by the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation. The development carries an estimated $77 million price tag.

Some nearby residents say they are strongly opposed to the project and concerned about its impact on the neighborhood.

"I don’t think it should happen," one woman who lives nearby said.

"We’re scared. We are really scared," said neighbor Jay Johnson.

Critics also question the cost and funding of the project.

"All in the name of trying to help the homeless at an exorbitant price, when there are many other workable solutions," Johnson said.

Ashley Oelsen, another resident, raised concerns about city spending.

"We’re steps away from bankruptcy. Why are we allocating so much money and funding in the method and manner in which we’re doing so?" she said.

Stephanie Inouye, who also lives nearby, questioned the property purchase.

"They bought the building for $6 million. It was on the market for $4 million. They paid $2 million over asking," she said.

Documents obtained by FOX 11 show $25 million of the funding is expected to come from a state grant intended to help fire victims. The housing is expected to serve a mix of Section 8 tenants, seniors**,** and people displaced by fires.

"There’s 3,000 seniors about to become homeless in Santa Monica. This neighborhood welcomes them. The problem is you’re going to mix seniors with tri-morbid people," Inouye said. "I feel like the taxpayer money is just going out the window because of conflicts of interest and prior relationships."

In a statement, a city spokesperson defended the project, saying it prioritizes "housing affordability and safe, clean neighborhoods," and called affordable housing essential to building a "stronger, more resilient community."

Santa Monica Councilman Jesse Zwick also pushed back on conflict-of-interest claims.

"It’s hard to explain the sheer absurdity of this claim against me, which alleges I had a conflict of interest over my vote to support an affordable housing project because of my employment at a job which at the time I did not hold, nor did the position even exist," Zwick said in an email.

Mayor Caroline Torosis echoed support for the project.

"Santa Monicans are calling for a more affordable city. They elected me to be their voice and to fight for more affordable housing, and that’s exactly what we’re doing," Torosis said in a statement.

City officials say the development is part of a broader plan to meet state housing requirements, which mandate nearly 8,900 new housing units in Santa Monica, with about 69% designated as affordable.

The city also said the project went through a public and competitive approval process, including multiple community meetings and revisions based on feedback. Officials added that conflict-of-interest complaints against the mayor were reviewed and rejected by the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Despite that, some residents are calling for a pause.

"The lack of transparency, the outrage that’s come from the community — everyone is asking for a pause to take place," Oelsen said.

With demolition and development expected to move forward, opponents say time may be running out to stop the project.