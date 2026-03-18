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Firefighters rescue man who fell at Pomona construction site

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Updated  March 18, 2026 3:23pm PDT
Pomona
FOX 11
Man hospitalized after falling at construction site

Man hospitalized after falling at construction site

A man was taken to an area hospital after falling at a construction site in Pomona on Wednesday afternoon. 

POMONA, Calif. - A man was rescued after he fell at a construction site in Pomona on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

The rescue came as a prevailing heat wave gripped the region with record-breaking temperatures.

RELATED: Prevailing heat wave shatters record highs in Southern California

It's unclear if the man was a construction worker and how he became trapped.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Pomona