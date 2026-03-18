Firefighters rescue man who fell at Pomona construction site
POMONA, Calif. - A man was rescued after he fell at a construction site in Pomona on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The rescue came as a prevailing heat wave gripped the region with record-breaking temperatures.
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It's unclear if the man was a construction worker and how he became trapped.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.