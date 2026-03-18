LAUSD unions expected to announce strike date at DTLA rally

The Brief LAUSD teachers and staff from three unions are gathering for a major rally at Grand Park Wednesday, where a formal strike date is expected to be announced. Approximately 94% of UTLA members have authorized a strike as negotiations remain stalled over salary schedules and expired contracts dating back to June 2024. The potential walkout involves roughly 33,000 employees, including teachers, principals, and essential school staff like custodians and cafeteria workers.



Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District employees are gathering in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday for a "Fight for LA" labor rally that could determine the start date of a district-wide strike.

What we know:

The "Fight for LA Labor Rally" scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Grand Park brings together three distinct labor groups: United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), SEIU Local 99, and the Associated Administrators of Los Angeles.

Combined, these groups represent over 33,000 workers ranging from classroom teachers and principals to cafeteria staff and custodians.

UTLA has confirmed that 94% of its membership previously voted to authorize a strike, and sources indicate a specific walkout date will likely be made public during this afternoon's event.

All three unions have been working under contracts that expired in June 2024 and report that negotiations with LAUSD leadership have reached a standstill.

What they're saying:

Union leadership has expressed deep frustration with the district's current financial offers.

UTLA’s president stated that the latest salary proposal "is not enough to fix broken salary schedules," adding that the current figures fail to "attract educators to LAUSD" or "address the financial struggles educators are facing."

Labor strategist Stephanie Alston noted the tactical importance of the move, saying, "I think at the end of the day the union does want to be able to negotiate with the school board, but they want to let you know that, ‘hey if we have to strike we have no problem doing so.’" She added that an announcement "lets you know that the time is running out."

What's next:

A walkout could be averted if a deal is reached before the deadline.

Following the rally, the district will likely issue a response to any strike date set by the labor groups.