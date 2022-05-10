Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, arrested in Lynwood for alleged burglary

Tristan King, the youngest daughter of Rodney King, was found safe after she was reported missing from Santa Monica nearly two weeks ago, her family said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Lora King said her sister has been missing for 11 days and that she was visiting the Los Angeles area from Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Lora King said her sister had been found safe in Lynwood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said she was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, and she remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Tristan King was traveling to Southern California to visit family in Fullerton and to go to the beach in Santa Monica, where she was last seen on April 28.

Rodney King was a victim of police brutality and his beating by LAPD officers was caught on video. The officers involved were acquitted, which sparked the LA riots 30 years ago.

He was the father of three daughters and he passed away in 2012.