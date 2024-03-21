Armed robbery suspect shot by police in Reseda

An investigation is underway Thursday after an armed robbery suspect was shot by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened near the 7900 block of Reseda Boulevard in Los Angeles' Reseda neighborhood.

Officers were serving a search warrant when the 38-year-old suspect - who is wanted for a series of armed robberies - allegedly came out with a gun and was shot, authorities said. At one point, a drone was launched and the suspect somehow grabbed it, officials added.

The suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is in grave condition.

No other details were immediately available.