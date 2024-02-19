LAPD footage released of police shooting following Jan. 21 DTLA pursuit livestreamed

The Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Division released officer body-worn camera video of a Jan. 19, 2024 pursuit that ended in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

FOX 11 streamed this pursuit live on YouTube and the FOX LOCAL TV app.

Police tried to pull over a white Dodge pickup truck, which was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle, identified by the LAPD as 32-year-old Mario Alva Alvarenga, sped off, driving dangerously, narrowly missing other cars, and pedestrians as well. Police followed the wanted driver through the Mid-City area, into downtown Los Angeles.

Eventually, he crashed into a parked car on the corner of Pico Blvd. and Paloma St. in DTLA. The suspect then took off on foot and ran for cover in a nearby building, while officers followed close behind.

According to the LAPD, police opened fire when Alvarenga pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

The officers involved in the confrontation have been identified as Police Officer II Martin Eudave, Police Officer III Dara Choub, and Police Officer I Jesus Morales. None of the officers sustained injuries during the encounter.

Alvarenga, who survived the shooting, was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The LAPD confirmed the recovery of a Sig Sauer, Model P365ss 9mm handgun at the scene, registered to the victim of the stolen vehicle. However, the firearm was found to be unloaded, with its magazine empty.

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is currently conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation will encompass witness interviews, examination of physical and electronic evidence, and forensic analysis. The department's review process, including scrutiny by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General, will ascertain compliance with LAPD protocols regarding the use of deadly force.