Houston Tipping death: Mom of LAPD officer claims her son was killed because he knew too much

The Los Angeles Police Department is at the center of bombshell accusations from the mother of an officer killed during a training drill.

Shirley Huffman believes her son, Houston Tipping, was killed because he knew too much about the rape allegations against his colleagues at LAPD.

"I’m angry. Disgusted. Heartbroken," Huffman said. "Life is just different without him because of what they did."

Huffman said her son feared possible retaliation from the accusers.

"He was concerned enough that he was looking to leave," Huffman said. "His intention was to leave."

Huffman’s attorney Bradley Gage said Tipping was an instructor at the police academy and was conducting a training exercise when he was gravely injured.

"After he became the instructor there. One of the accused officers signed up for that class, went into that class, engaged in intentional acts against my client, including putting him into a headlock, which he admits in his deposition testimony that we have, and also picking him up in what is known colloquially as a ‘pile driver’ wrestling move," Gage said.

Tipping ended up dying in the hospital days after the training incident in 2022.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore insists Tipping was not attacked.

"He was not beaten up by a group of officers," Moore said.

Gage has since filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful death, battery and whistleblower retaliation.