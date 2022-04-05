Road rage shootings spiked in 2021: study

New data released shows road rage incidents reaching a new high last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety’s report released Monday indicated that 2021 was the worst year on record for road rage, with more than 500 people being shot, wounded, or killed in more than 700 road rage incidents.

Specifically, 728 road range incidents in 2021 involved a gun, up from 610 incidents in 2016.

Of the incidents involving a gun from last year, 62% of them resulted in injury or death, an increase from figures between 2016 to 2019, which indicated that roughly one-third of incidents resulted in injury or death.

