Video: Three women attack driver, smash car windows in Bell

Shocking video shows a violent attack on a 22-year-old driver in Bell, where three women appear to smash the car’s windows. The victim, a working student, was on her way to pick up her sister Thursday morning when she noticed an unfamiliar car following her on a residential street, according to a family friend who did not want to be identified.

"They threw a soft drink at her car and she kept driving. She didn’t want any problems," the friend said.

But as the victim turned onto busy Florence Avenue, her car stalled, and she couldn’t turn it back on.

"Luckily she was able to lock her doors," the friend said.

The driver of the suspect’s car allegedly hit the victim’s car, then made a U-turn on Florence to ram it again. By that point, a bystander had started recording, and the video shows three women violently attacking the victim’s car — using some kind of object to break the windows.

During the attack, the terrified victim FaceTimed her mother, according to the family friend.

"She was just scared, screaming, telling her mom she didn’t know what to do because she was being attacked. We don’t know what triggered it. If it was maybe some kind of road rage. Honestly, we don’t know." She added that no one in the family’s circle recognized any of the attackers.

The suspects then took off. Police say they’re looking for a gray 2006 Audi four-door A6.

The victim suffered cuts on her hands because of the shattered glass but is otherwise physically all right. Emotionally, however, she is suffering.

"They traumatized her, she’s really afraid. She’s not going to work and she can’t drive. Her car’s not driveable and we just want them to do the right thing," the family friend said.

She hopes that the women will turn themselves in. Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call Bell Police.

