Riverside PD seizes $1.5M in fentanyl in two weeks

Thousands of grams of fentanyl are off the streets after three separate investigations by the Riverside County authorities.

The seizures were part of three investigations conducted by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team over the last few weeks, according to the department. Through their investigations, officers seized approximately 40,000 fentanyl-laced opioid pills, five kilograms of powdered fentanyl and three guns. The estimated value of the fentanyl seized in these investigations is more than $1.5 million.

Because these are all still open investigations, Riverside County officials are not releasing any other information at this time.

According to officials, hundreds of people die in Riverside County every year from fentanyl poisoning, adding that a fatal dose requires only two milligrams.